|
|
William D. Smith III, age 95, of Dyer Indiana, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020.
Beloved husband for 59 years of Mary (nee) Cosgrove. Devoted son of the late William Dean and Cecelia Smith. Loving father of Kathleen (Thomas) Sablich, Margaret (Duncan) Marriott, and Patricia (Randal) Smith. Proud Grandpa of Tara, Cassidy, Nicholas Sablich, Brigid, Hannah, Kyra Marriott, George and Fiona Smith. Fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Bill was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Tilden Tech High School, IIT, and the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the US Air Corps in WWII. He loved music, singing and playing the banjo. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of funeral mass at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer Indiana 46311. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery Evergreen Park, Illinois. In leu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ingalls Development Foundation Cancer Research Fund or the . www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020