William Denton Folland, 80, died November 4th, 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Illinois after a three month battle with cancer. William (Bill) Folland was born on May 16th, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Class of 1958 at West High School. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1962 where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and met his wife, Suzanne Cross of Ogden, Utah. They were married at St Mark's Cathedral on December 27th 1962. After graduation Bill and Sue moved to New York City where he earned an MBA degree from The NYU Stern School of Business in 1964 and started his long career with First Boston corporation (now Credit Suisse) where he worked in New York and subsequently Chicago until retiring at age 55. After splitting time between Salt Lake City, Evanston IL, Winnetka IL, and Summit NJ they settled in Kenilworth, IL where they still reside. In retirement Bill remained heavily involved with the Sigma Chi Fraternity and its alumni and undergraduate organizations and local groups including the Kenilworth Village Board as well as President of the Three Kings Condo Association in Park City, Utah. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, bowling, cooking, coaching and mentoring his sons in Little League Baseball and their other athletic endeavors.
He is predeceased by his parents Edward Freeze Folland and Dorothy Denton Folland and is survived by his wife of 58 years Suzanne (Sue) Cross Folland, their three children Charles (Jeri) Folland, Andrew (Lucy) Folland, Christopher (Kristen) Folland; grandchildren Johnathan, Charles (Charlie) and Isabel; and his brother Edward (Karen) Folland of Wellesley, MA.
A memorial service may be held at a later date with interment at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Donations in his honor may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/19342/donate/1
