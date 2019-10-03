Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Charlotte, MI
William Donald Siarny


1945 - 2019
William Donald Siarny, Jr., 74, formerly of Chicago and Oak Park, passed away October 1 in Charlotte, MI. Son of William and Ann (Walczyk) Siarny of Chicago, Bill was a librarian and archivist at Oak Park Public Library, Northwestern University Library, the National Dairy Council, the National Live Stock and Meat Board, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and Charlotte Community Library. Bill wed Cynthia Ann Skarbek, and together they raised five children and built a loving home. Bill served his country, community, and parish, read widely and deeply in history, geography, and religion, and dreamed of keeping a lighthouse in Maine. He is survived by his sons, Gerard Siarny, David (Julie) Siarny, and Matthew (Michiko) Goto; his daughter, Elizabeth (Jerrod Lowmaster) Siarny; 4 grandchildren; and his sisters, Elizabeth Siarny and Victoria (James) Hosler. He is predeceased by his wife, Cynthia, their daughter, Monica, and his parents. Visitation begins at 3pm on Friday, October 4 at Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte, MI. The funeral will be celebrated at 11am, Saturday, October 5 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Charlotte. Interment will taken place at St. Michael Cemetery in Holbrook, IA. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to Charlotte Community Library and to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
