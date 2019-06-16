Drennan , William William F. Drennan, 89, of Gurnee, IL, peacefully passed away at his home in the presence of his family on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born to the late John and Ella Drennan in Oak Park, IL on June 7, 1930. He was preceded in death by his brother John 'Jack' Drennan.



He was married to Helen M. Drennan for 61 years. He was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, IL for 54 years. Bill loved St. Pat's and was very active throughout the years as a member of the first Parish Council in 1971 and as a member of the school board on two separate occasions. He enjoyed being an usher for over 40 years. He served on the board for Chicago Studies for many years. Bill graduated from Fenwick HS and Loras College and spent his career in accounting and finance. He spent over 20 years at DBA Products in Lake Bluff, IL as treasurer. He was Treasurer for the Village of Wadsworth for 12 years and volunteered on the Police Pension Board of Gurnee. He enjoyed his time as treasurer for Little League baseball in Gurnee. Besides being an avid golfer and a great gin rummy player, Bill loved the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football.



He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Helen M (Rintelman) Drennan; 6 children, William (Ann), Eileen Kregor (Jeff), John (Cheryl), Terry (Anne), Patrick (Marilyn), and Peggy Meagher (Michael); 12 grandchildren, Maggie (Eric Barrowclaugh), Charlie (Ellie), Michael, Katie (Jake Senesac), Sean, Alex, Josh, Chris, Luke, Zach, Frankie, and Jake; and one great granddaughter, Amelia.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 18 from 4-7pm at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL. Second visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19 from 9:30-11am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church at 11am. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's School in Wadsworth, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home.