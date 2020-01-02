|
William E. Burkart of Glenview, beloved husband of Joyce; dear father of John (Marcia Szewczyk), Janet (Wayne) Schetter, James (Patricia Skiba), Jeanne (Emil) Borre, Jerald (Jodee), Jeffery and Jennifer (Jason) Sharko; loving grandfather of 17; cherished great grandfather of 7; fond brother of Maryellen (the late James) Waldvogel. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove St. Glenview; Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020