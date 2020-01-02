Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burkart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Burkart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Burkart Obituary
William E. Burkart of Glenview, beloved husband of Joyce; dear father of John (Marcia Szewczyk), Janet (Wayne) Schetter, James (Patricia Skiba), Jeanne (Emil) Borre, Jerald (Jodee), Jeffery and Jennifer (Jason) Sharko; loving grandfather of 17; cherished great grandfather of 7; fond brother of Maryellen (the late James) Waldvogel. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove St. Glenview; Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -