Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel United Church of Christ
315 E Saint Charles Rd
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Bethel UCC
315 E. St. Charles Road
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Cloud


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Cloud Obituary
William E. Cloud of Elmhurst IL died at home on December 28, 2019. Bill's family was the center of his life. Born on 8/5/32 and a veteran of the Korean War, he was a lifelong teacher, both in the classroom and out. He believed that each of us wants to be the best possible version of ourselves and that to do that we need good intellectual, physical and emotional skills – and that's how he taught. Many of his students still remember the poetry they learned in his classroom. Bill retired from York High School (Elmhurst) in 1994 where he was a gifted teacher of English and Speech and a coach of Debate and Boys' Tennis. He was also an avid tennis player, golfer and bowler whose teammates were inspired by his love of those sports. Bill enjoyed reading and music – everything from "I Can't Stop Loving You" to "Clair de Lune" – and delighted in conquering the tough New York Times crosswords. He was an uncommonly good bridge player and liked to try his luck occasionally at Blackjack and video poker in Las Vegas – his family thought he was Mr. Lucky. Bill's memory will be dearly treasured by his wife of 63 years, Madge (nee King); his children, Cathy Cloud, Mike (Sharon) Cloud, Jenny (Bill) Riddle; his grandchildren, John Cloud, Rob Cloud, Kaitlin Riddle, Alex Riddle, Julia Riddle; and great-grandchildren, Adelyn Cloud, Enzo Cloud. A memorial service will be held on January 24, 2020, at Bethel UCC, 315 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst, at 7 PM, with a light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HOPE Fair Housing Center at www.hopefair.org or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -