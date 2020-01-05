|
William E. Cloud of Elmhurst IL died at home on December 28, 2019. Bill's family was the center of his life. Born on 8/5/32 and a veteran of the Korean War, he was a lifelong teacher, both in the classroom and out. He believed that each of us wants to be the best possible version of ourselves and that to do that we need good intellectual, physical and emotional skills – and that's how he taught. Many of his students still remember the poetry they learned in his classroom. Bill retired from York High School (Elmhurst) in 1994 where he was a gifted teacher of English and Speech and a coach of Debate and Boys' Tennis. He was also an avid tennis player, golfer and bowler whose teammates were inspired by his love of those sports. Bill enjoyed reading and music – everything from "I Can't Stop Loving You" to "Clair de Lune" – and delighted in conquering the tough New York Times crosswords. He was an uncommonly good bridge player and liked to try his luck occasionally at Blackjack and video poker in Las Vegas – his family thought he was Mr. Lucky. Bill's memory will be dearly treasured by his wife of 63 years, Madge (nee King); his children, Cathy Cloud, Mike (Sharon) Cloud, Jenny (Bill) Riddle; his grandchildren, John Cloud, Rob Cloud, Kaitlin Riddle, Alex Riddle, Julia Riddle; and great-grandchildren, Adelyn Cloud, Enzo Cloud. A memorial service will be held on January 24, 2020, at Bethel UCC, 315 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst, at 7 PM, with a light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HOPE Fair Housing Center at www.hopefair.org or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020