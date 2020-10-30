1/
William E. Colgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Colgan, Jr., Beloved son of the late William Edward Colgan and the late Mary, nee Corr. Devoted brother of Mary (Jim) O'Keefe and Michael. Cherished uncle of Mary Beth (Allen) Hayes, James (Maureen) O'Keefe and Susan (Brian) McNamara. Loving "great" uncle of Kayleigh, Kenzie and Paddy McNamara and Jack and Olivia O'Keefe. Bill attended The Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy School in Palos Park. Everyone he met became his friend. The family wishes to thank all of his care-givers who have enriched his life by their kindnesses to him. His life was one of hope and devotion to his faith and family. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave until time of prayers 9:30 a.m. to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Face coverings are required for entry into Beverly Ridge Funeral Home and Queen of Martyrs Church. 773-779-4411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
08:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Bill you were a great brother ,a friend to all . I miss you . Be ay peace .
Michael Colgan
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved