William Edward Colgan, Jr., Beloved son of the late William Edward Colgan and the late Mary, nee Corr. Devoted brother of Mary (Jim) O'Keefe and Michael. Cherished uncle of Mary Beth (Allen) Hayes, James (Maureen) O'Keefe and Susan (Brian) McNamara. Loving "great" uncle of Kayleigh, Kenzie and Paddy McNamara and Jack and Olivia O'Keefe. Bill attended The Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy School in Palos Park. Everyone he met became his friend. The family wishes to thank all of his care-givers who have enriched his life by their kindnesses to him. His life was one of hope and devotion to his faith and family. Visitation Saturday 8:30 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave until time of prayers 9:30 a.m. to Queen of Martyrs Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Face coverings are required for entry into Beverly Ridge Funeral Home and Queen of Martyrs Church. 773-779-4411