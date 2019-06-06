|
William Kelner, age 81, passed away peacefully at his residence Monday, June 3, surrounded by family. Devoted husband of Patricia, nee Rashkow for 53 years. Loving father of Beth (Darryl) Parker, Holli (Donald) Rieve, Deborah (Bill) Dentzman and Jason (Mary) Kelner. Proud grandfather of Matt (Caitlin) Rieve, Lauren (Anthony) DeMeo, Sophie and Jackson Kelner. Great grandfather of Anthony, Dominic, Talia, Leo and Teagan. Uncle to Susan Hofer and Harriet Sailors. Private services will be held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019