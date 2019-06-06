Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Kelner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Kelner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Kelner Obituary
William Kelner, age 81, passed away peacefully at his residence Monday, June 3, surrounded by family. Devoted husband of Patricia, nee Rashkow for 53 years. Loving father of Beth (Darryl) Parker, Holli (Donald) Rieve, Deborah (Bill) Dentzman and Jason (Mary) Kelner. Proud grandfather of Matt (Caitlin) Rieve, Lauren (Anthony) DeMeo, Sophie and Jackson Kelner. Great grandfather of Anthony, Dominic, Talia, Leo and Teagan. Uncle to Susan Hofer and Harriet Sailors. Private services will be held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.