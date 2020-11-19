1/1
William E. Lange
1942 - 2020
William E. Lange, age 78 of Naperville since 1983, formerly of Downers Grove, and Homewood, IL passed away peacefully at his home, Sun. Nov. 15, 2020 He was born Aug. 23, 1942 to his loving late parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Lange in Harvey, IL. Cherished husband of Patricia A. Lange, nee Perrotta, wedded on May 20, 1967. Loving dad of Scott (Stephanie) Lange of Naperville and Kimberly (Nick) Mastro of Oswego. Adored Papa of Dominica, Julia, Angela Lange, Ryan and Jamie Mastro. Dear brother-in-law of Rosemarie (John) Potts of Naperville. His dearest four-legged friend, Candy. Bill graduated from Thornton High School in 1960 and Purdue University in 1965 with a BS in economics and finance. He worked for various brokerage firms throughout his working career but spent 40 years with Morgan Stanley retiring in 2018. Bill enjoyed listening and collecting 1950's Rock and Roll music, various hobbies like working out and collecting all things clowns. Bill was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Chicago, member of the Edward Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees, former member of the Boy Scouts of America Chicago Area Council, former member of the Lawrence Hall Youth Services Board of Directors and Finance Committee, former member of American Diabetes Association of Chicago Board of Directors, former member of the Brookfield Zoo Governing Members Board, former board member of DuPage Children's Museum of Naperville, former member of Morgan Stanley Chairman's Club, (the firms top 150 Financial Advisors), active member of Naperville Evening Kiwanis Club, and Naperville 360 advisor committee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Edward Cancer Center, 120 Spalding Drive, Suite #111, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Sun., Nov. 22nd 2-6 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Mon., Nov. 23rd 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Private Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, Wheaton, IL. Current CDC guidelines allow for 10 persons at any time at the funeral home. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
