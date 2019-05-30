|
|
age 62 of Tinley Park suddenly May 27, 2019. Devoted son of the late Edward and Marlene (Krupinski) Lash. Beloved husband of Maureen nee: Patton. Loving father of Philip and Kimberly (Justin) Andrew. Dear brother of Dave (Denise), Tom (Laureen) and Debbie (late Jim) Bogdanich. Fond uncle to many. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM at MAHER FUNERAL HOME, 17101 71st Av., Tinley Park. Friends will gather on Friday, May 31, 2019 9 AM until time of mass 10 AM at Saint Julie Biliart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated. 708-781-9212
