WILLIAM E. "BILL" LASH

WILLIAM E. "BILL" LASH Obituary
age 62 of Tinley Park suddenly May 27, 2019. Devoted son of the late Edward and Marlene (Krupinski) Lash. Beloved husband of Maureen nee: Patton. Loving father of Philip and Kimberly (Justin) Andrew. Dear brother of Dave (Denise), Tom (Laureen) and Debbie (late Jim) Bogdanich. Fond uncle to many. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM at MAHER FUNERAL HOME, 17101 71st Av., Tinley Park. Friends will gather on Friday, May 31, 2019 9 AM until time of mass 10 AM at Saint Julie Biliart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated. 708-781-9212
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
