October 14, 1941-July 28, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret, father, Edward, and sister, Alice. Survived by and Brother to John, Father to Cherie, Edward, Daniel (Ingrid Arnesen), Brent, and Tom (Carly). Grandfather to Henri, Ana, Mike, Sophia, Peter, and Annapurna.
Bill was an oftentimes gregarious and always larger-than-life presence. His sharp wit (and tongue) combined with a strong intellect, both inspired the bold and cowed the faint of heart. Few who met Bill were unmoved by his immense charm or by his penchant for making a well-timed joke. His generosity of spirit and soul was boundless, his love and devotion to his family, absolute. His legacy, and his living spirit, imbue many lessons; chief among them an unwavering moral compass and joie de vivre, founded by a perspective of true humility. He will be immensely missed.
Services are at Leonard Funeral Home in Glen Ellyn on Friday, August 2nd, from 4-8 p.m. and funeral mass at 12 p.m. at St. Petronille's in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, August 3rd, at noon.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019