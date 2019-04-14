William E. Leftwich III was the Principal Consultant and CEO for the LS Strategic/L3 Group. The LS Strategic Group was founded in 2001 and is an authority on Human Resources pertaining to equal opportunity programs, issues of race, diversity strategies and training. Bill worked in the Clinton Administration from 1994-2001 where he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under William S. Cohen and William J. Perry. In that role he was responsible for developing and promulgating policies and programs and had oversight responsibility for the direction and enforcement of all Department of Defense equal opportunity programs for civilian and military personnel worldwide. From 1990 – 1994 he worked as the Superintendent of Employment for the Chicago Park District. He also was an Organizational Planning Manager with Sears Roebuck and Co from 1973-1990. Bill graduated from Miami University and was proud to have played football under Coach Bo Schembechler. Bill is survived by his loving wife April Randall Leftwich and a multitude of friends and family worldwide. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary