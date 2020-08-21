Beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of Kevin, Meghan (Trevor) Brady, Brian, Catherine (Michael) Crisanti, & Jane Carten; proud grandfather of Maximus & Rocco; dear brother of Maura Murphy, Edward McMahon, Thomas (Rose) McMahon, Terence McMahon, & Deirdre (Brian) Sullivan; dear son of the late William E. (Gloria) McMahon, Sr. and the late Mary O'Leary McMahon; uncle, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Sunday, August 23 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A private Funeral Mass will be held with Bill's family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name will be used to establish a memorial bench in or near Montrose Harbor in Chicago. Donations may be sent to Craig W. Lusthoff Attorney Trust Account, P.O. Box 190, Riverside, IL 60546-0190. Please designate "William McMahon Fund" in the memo. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com