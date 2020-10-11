William E. ("Bill") Navolio, 70, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital. Bill is survived by his wife, Colleen (Miller), and their daughter, Erin (James) Endsley, his brothers, John and Stephen (Margaret), and his sister, Mary (David) Podmokly, his mother-in-law, Pat (Gerald) Miller, brothers-in-law, John (Gina) Miller, Jerry (Karen) Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, and lots of wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Myers) and John Navolio.
Bill attended Oak Park River Forest High School; he graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Georgetown University Law School in 1974.
Bill devoted his legal career to working with and for banks. Bill worked as Asst. General Counsel of Amalgamated Bank. He then served as the General Counsel for First Oak Brook Bancshares, Inc. and, most recently, Leaders Bank.
Bill was an over-the-top Notre Dame fan, particularly Notre Dame football. He was an avid golfer. Most of all, Bill was blessed with an amazing sense of humor and a wonderful wit. Laughter just seemed to follow Bill wherever he went.
Bill was a loving, kind and generous man who will be dearly missed. In Bill's memory, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 Arrangements entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home - Willowbrook 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com