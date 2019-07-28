|
William E. Nuding, Jr. Age 70. Longtime Richton Park resident. US Navy Veteran Vietnam War. Graduate of Tinley Park High School Class of 1967. Former Part Time Richton Park Firefighter for 15 years. Past Commander of the Park Forest American Legion Post #1198. Retired Production Supervisor from Hostess Bakery. Wife for 50 years of Doris nee Thompson. Father of Kelly (Dennis) Anderson and Tracy Nuding. Grandfather of Jordan Scharnhorst, Ann-Marie Schornhorst, John Anderson, Nicholas Nuding and Breanne LeBlanc. Great-grandfather of Warren Goebig. Son of the late Loretta nee Hosmer and William E Nuding Sr. Brother of Nancy (David) Evans and Karen (Richard) Hobler. Uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday August 3rd from 12:00 pm until time of Memorial Service 3:30 pm. Future inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019