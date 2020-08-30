1/2
William E. O'Neill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" O'Neill, age 81 of Chicago passed away from this life Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Bill is survived by Mary Ann nee Hackett, beloved husband of 53 yrs and the love of his life. Devoted father of Bill O'Neill (son), late son John, and (daughter) Mary Catherine (Steve) Bystriansky. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Matthew and Nathan. Devoted son of the late William and Catherine O'Neill nee (Gaughan). Dear friend and cousin to many. Proud St. Sabina and St. Rita HS graduate. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a City of Chicago Water Department employee for more than 30 years. Special thanks to all medical professionals who supported Bill and his family during his medical care. Celebration of life ceremony and interment will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Bill's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved