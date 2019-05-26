William Ernest Schmitendorf, 77, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, at his home in Irvine, California, with his beloved wife Mary at his side. Bill was born August 6, 1941, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Lois and Delmar. His childhood focused on academics and playing sports, especially his first love, baseball. Bill spent 8 years at Purdue University, earning a Masters and Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering. He then went on to teach at Northwestern University from 1967-1988, and University of California at Irvine from1988-2010.He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary, loving children, sons Paul and Tom (Sue), stepson Kevin Johnson (Brianna), stepdaughter Colleen Tomenillie (Matt), and seven adoring grandchildren, Grace and Sophie Tomenillie, Ivy and Aidan Schmitendorf, and Adeline, Nola, and McKinley Johnson. He is also survived by his loving sister, Gloria Ceteznik, (Frank). Bill was an avid golfer for many years. He also enjoyed tennis, bicycling, and regular workouts at the Senior Center in Irvine. Bill was interested in current events and politics, and was well informed on all sides of issues. He regularly wrote letters to the Editor of local newspapers, and had several of them published. Bill was an excellent photographer and took memorable pictures of his travels with Mary, and many wonderful photos of his children and grandchildren. Bill was always a modest and unassuming man, but did express himself more in his later years with his much admired brightly colored shoes. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he can rest easier having finally seen the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them all. He will be terribly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews, his friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held August 11, 2019 in Irvine, CA.Should you wish to make a donation in Bill's memory, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary