|
|
William E. Schultz, age 79, at rest November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley A. Schultz (nee: Jankowski) for 46 years. Loving father of Patricia Schultz, Barbara Schultz, Jennifer (Christopher) Nelson, Debbie Schultz and Christine (Robert) Haldeman. Devoted grandfather of Vivian Svoboda, Andrew Nelson and Margaret Nelson. Dear brother of Janet Eichorst, Barbara McCoy, Edward Schultz, Michael Schultz and Vicki Schultz-Gontarz. Fond uncle and great-uncle to many.
Bill was General Superintendent for International Harvester/Case IH, Hinsdale, IL and retired after a dedicated 30 year career. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or the Lake Lucerne Advancement Association (www.lakelucernewi.com) would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday November 19th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Wednesday November 20th, prayers 10:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to St. John of the Cross Church for Mass 11:00 am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019