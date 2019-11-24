Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
William Suba
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
William E. Suba
William E. Suba, 96, proud Navy and World War II Veteran; beloved husband of the late Audrey; dear father of Kathleen A. (Charles) Firnsin and Michael (Antoinette); cherished grandpa of Charles (Sarah), Michael (Michelle), Meghan (Shea), Christopher (Maggie), Cody and Kendra; adored great-grandpa of 14; and uncle to Marlene, Pamela, and Gregory.

Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, funeral prayers at 10:30 AM from Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Monica Church for 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
