Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM E. WALKER II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM E. WALKER II Obituary
William E. Walker, II, 76, of LaGrange Park and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of William E., III and Elizabeth Walker. Devoted grandfather of Colin and Campbell Gunst. Visitation 3 to 6pm Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (J.D.R.F.) appreciated. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Sawgrass Country Club. He was Manufacturer's Representative of his own Marketing Firm after working for Sears from 1965 until 1990. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -