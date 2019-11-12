|
|
William E. Walker, II, 76, of LaGrange Park and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of William E., III and Elizabeth Walker. Devoted grandfather of Colin and Campbell Gunst. Visitation 3 to 6pm Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (J.D.R.F.) appreciated. Bill was an avid golfer and a member of Sawgrass Country Club. He was Manufacturer's Representative of his own Marketing Firm after working for Sears from 1965 until 1990. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019