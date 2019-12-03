|
|
Billy Frohlich, 35, died on Nov. 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. A loving father, his favorite role in life was dad to Sophia and Noah. He is survived by his mom and dad, Judy and Ron, his sister Megan, and brother-in-law Sid. Billy's infectious laughter and beautiful smile will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at Da Luciano in River Grove, IL on Sat., Dec. 7 from 12 – 3 p.m. A second celebration of life will be held in Maui, HI on Sat., Dec. 14. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maui Toys 4 Tots.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019