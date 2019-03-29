Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Havey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward "Bill" Havey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Edward "Bill" Havey Obituary
William Edward Havey, 83, of Chicago, March 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Carol, (nee Reedy). He was a loving and exemplary father to Julia, Mark (Susan), Christopher (Karen), Daniel (Karen), John (Laurel), Mary (Tom) Oziemkowski and Kevin (Lynn). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. William served in the United States Navy, is a St. Rita alum and was a managing partner in the public accounting firm of Thomas Havey LLC. Visitation will be March 30, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL 60439. Mass is immediately following at 11:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the many organizations William volunteered with https://dupagepads.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.