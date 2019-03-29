|
William Edward Havey, 83, of Chicago, March 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Carol, (nee Reedy). He was a loving and exemplary father to Julia, Mark (Susan), Christopher (Karen), Daniel (Karen), John (Laurel), Mary (Tom) Oziemkowski and Kevin (Lynn). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. William served in the United States Navy, is a St. Rita alum and was a managing partner in the public accounting firm of Thomas Havey LLC. Visitation will be March 30, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, IL 60439. Mass is immediately following at 11:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the many organizations William volunteered with https://dupagepads.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019