Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
2515 Central Park Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ekvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ekvall


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ekvall Obituary
William Ekvall, 83 of Evanston, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Evanston Hospital in Evanston. He was born August 24, 1935 in Evanston, the son of Leonard Ekvall and Ruth Ekvall, nee Rice. A US Army Veteran and retired banker, he is survived by his nephews Paul, John, and Joseph Jacob. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie Abdisho Ekvall. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2515 Central Park Avenue, Evanston IL 60201. Contributions in his name may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Condolence and guestbook at evanstonfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.