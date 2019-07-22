|
|
William Ekvall, 83 of Evanston, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Evanston Hospital in Evanston. He was born August 24, 1935 in Evanston, the son of Leonard Ekvall and Ruth Ekvall, nee Rice. A US Army Veteran and retired banker, he is survived by his nephews Paul, John, and Joseph Jacob. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie Abdisho Ekvall. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2515 Central Park Avenue, Evanston IL 60201. Contributions in his name may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Condolence and guestbook at evanstonfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019