WILLIAM EUGENE CLIMER
William Eugene (Gene) Climer, 69, passed away October 12, 2020. Gene is survived by his wife, Denise, three sons Michael, James, Christopher (Kristina) & five grandchildren Max, Savanna, Aubrey, Jonathan & Kevin. Gene has two sisters Jeannie Konacki (Les) and Roberta Schultz & two stepbrothers Ray (Carol) & Jimmy (Mary) Thomas. He served in the Indiana National Guard, 113th Engineers, part of the 38th Infantry Division from 1970-1976 & when discharged was a SGT E-5. He served as a volunteer on the Lynwood, IL Fire Department from 1976-1980. Gene holds a BA from DePaul University in Chicago. Gene retired in 2011 after 35 years of a successful career in sales & sales management in the software industry. During his career he held Vice President level positions at SAP, iTelligence Software & Symix Systems. Additionally, he spent 13 years at Xerox as a Sales Representative, Sales Manager, Branch Manager & Regional Sales Manager. After retirement he volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused & neglected children in DuPage County. Visitation Monday, October 19, 10:30 a.m. until time of services at 12 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Registration is mandatory to attend the service. Please visit funeral home's website to register. Private Entombment Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Orland Park. Gene's Family appreciates memorial donations in his name to CASA of DuPage County, 505 N. County Farm Road, 3rd Floor, Suite C, Wheaton, IL 60187. This was an organization that Gene felt made a difference in many children's lives. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Diane Kime
