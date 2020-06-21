William F. Barry, age 97 of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary nee Hornsby. Devoted father to Joanne (the late Michael) Anselmo, Kay (Mark) Talbot, and James Barry. Cherished Grandpa to Victoria (the late Edward) Mikolon, Kelly (Adam) Fox, Robert (Jennifer) Talbot, and Katie (Bryce) Hadsell. Loving great-grandpa to Michelle, Jennifer, Harley, and soon to be, baby girl Fox. William will be dearly missed. Go Cubs! Due to the Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be held privately. For more information please call 773-736-3833.