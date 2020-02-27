Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5725 S. Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5725 S. Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Turibius Church
William F. Delaney Obituary
William F. Delaney, age 78, of Chicago, Army Veteran; beloved husband of Judith (nee Conff). Loving father of Mark (Jennifer) and Patrick. Devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn, Aidan and Connor. Dear brother of John (the late Gladys), Michael and the late Thomas. Brother-in-law of Annette and Tony Strocchio. Uncle of Rebecca and Michael (Erin) Strocchio. Great-uncle of three. Funeral Friday 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5725 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago to St. Turibius Church, Mass 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 9pm. Member of American Legion. In lieu of flowers donations to Animal Welfare League are appreciated. 773-767-4730 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
