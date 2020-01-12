|
William F. Gaynor passed away on his 90th birthday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Ocala FL. Formerly of Hinsdale, IL and Sun City West, AZ. Beloved husband of Sherry nee Gladden of 20 yrs., and the late Rita nee Anderson of 36 yrs. Loving father of William (Janet), Marie (James) Lee, Kevin (Vicki), Brian (Bridget). Proud grandfather of Daniel, Matthew, Martin, and Colin Lee. Great grandfather of Ayden and Myles. Dear uncle and friend of many. Proud retired member of IBEW Local 134. Family and friends to gather Friday May 8, 2020 for 10:30 am Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 709 Plainfield Rd, Darien IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020