William F. "Bill" Meyers of the LaGrange Highlands; beloved husband of the late Beverly M. 'Woozie' (nee Marks); loving father of Leslie Reid (Dennis Parent) and Mark (Joy) Meyers; devoted grandfather of Preston and Russell; dear uncle of many. Bill was a WWII Navy Veteran who served in the south Pacific. He was an active volunteer with the Computer Club at the Hinsdale Community House. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Services and interment will be held privately. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019