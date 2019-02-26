Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. "Bill" Meyers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William F. "Bill" Meyers Obituary
William F. "Bill" Meyers of the LaGrange Highlands; beloved husband of the late Beverly M. 'Woozie' (nee Marks); loving father of Leslie Reid (Dennis Parent) and Mark (Joy) Meyers; devoted grandfather of Preston and Russell; dear uncle of many. Bill was a WWII Navy Veteran who served in the south Pacific. He was an active volunteer with the Computer Club at the Hinsdale Community House. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Services and interment will be held privately. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now