William F. Naughton, age 76, of Northbrook, IL died April 23, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus and Alzheimer's. He was born In Coatesville, PA on July 26, 1943 to Louise (Murphy) Naughton and John F. Naughton.
He graduated from Manhattan College in New York (1965) with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering, and he continued his education at Penn State University receiving a M.S. degree in nuclear engineering (1968) and a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering (1972).
Upon receiving his doctorate, he moved to Chicago, IL and joined Commonwealth Edison working in various positions in nuclear licensing. He moved on to become Nuclear Fuel Services Manager (1988-92), Director of Engineering Performance (1992-93); Director of Strategic Licensing Policies (1993-95); Program Manager of Fuels (1995-98); and Director of Research and Development (1998-2000). In 2000 ComEd was acquired by Exelon Nuclear, and Dr. Naughton was General Manager of Research and Development for their 17 nuclear units until he retired at age 70.
He was a member and Chairman of the Chicago Local Section of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) from 1989 to 2017: President of the Industrial and Professional Advisory Council for the College of Engineering at Penn State University (1993), and a member of the University of Wisconsin's Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics Departments Industrial Liaison Committee (1993-99). In addition to numerous professional accomplishments and awards, he was most proud of his creation of Project P.E.A.C.E. (Plutonium Excess Arms Converted to Electricity) which disposed of U.S. and Russian surplus weapons grade fissile plutonium, a program implemented by Duke Energy in the Carolinas. He also created a program for both ComEd and Exelon which offered financial support to universities to enhance their nuclear engineering departments which led to his recognition as Outstanding Engineering Alumnus for Penn State in 2003, the highest honor conferred by the College of Engineering.
He is survived by this wife of 50 years, Victoria (Merle) Naughton, two sons, John W. Naughton and his wife Jacqueline of Plainfield, IL, and Mark M. Naughton of Lafayette, CO. There are four grandchildren, Alec Jordan (18), Thomas John (16), Matthew James (14), and Kathryn Anne (13). In addition, he is survived by a sister Anne and her husband Ed Allera, a sister Kathleen and her husband Dan Sullivan, and a brother John Joseph Naughton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is pending. Memorial contributions can be made to the or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020