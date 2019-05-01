|
|
William F. Nowicki. Devoted son of the late Lucille nee Balachowski & Edmund Nowicki. Loving father of Victoria King. Dear grandfather of Michael & Hannah King. Honorary grandfather of Nevaeh, Mary, Dayvon, Cherish, Michael, Jacob, Niyah, & Neriah. Fond brother of James Nowicki. Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Honorary uncle of Catherine (John) Smith, Roxanne Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Maria Gonzales, & Dayvon Moore. Cousin of many. Cherished friend & companion of the late Victor V. Gonzales & Mary (Jack) Lamont. Funeral Saturday 10:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 11:30 am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019