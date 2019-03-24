Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
7400 West Touhy
Chicago, IL
William F. O'Mahoney, age 80, resident of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully at home; Bill was born in Chicago, IL to Mary T., nee Roche and James F. O'Mahoney and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1956 and served in the US Marines from 1958-1962. He worked as a Union Carpenter for over 40 years and was a lifetime member of the Carpenters Union Local 13. Bill was the beloved brother to twin sister Kay (the late Mike) Woulfe, Eileen (Sean) Henry, Joannie (Pat Stockton) O'Mahoney; and the late Margaret Rose, Tommy, Dr. Michael (Linda) and James (Judy); and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 13, 2019 at St. Juliana Church at 7400 West Touhy in Chicago, IL. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
