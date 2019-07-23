|
William "Bill" F. Paris, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on August 17, 1932 in Peoria, IL to the late Carl and Frances (nee Hershenbach) Paris. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army. William will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 64 years, Renee; 5 children, Dawn (Steve) Tenney, William H. (Karen), Joseph (Peggy), Penny and Daniel Paris; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and by his sister, Joanne Forbes. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Patricia Gilliand. Services and interment for William will be privately held. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For full obituary and online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019