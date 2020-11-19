1/
William F. Plattenberger
William F. Plattenberger age 97 went home to his Heavenly Father on November 16, 2020 where he joined his son, Bruce. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 73 years; two sons Tom and John; three grandsons Jacob, Matthew and Zackery; and three great grandsons Jack, William and Jacob. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am until time of Funeral, 11:00 am at The Lutheran Church of St. Luke, 410 S. Rush Street, Itasca. Interment St. Luke Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Lutheran Church of St. Luke
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of St. Luke
NOV
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of St. Luke
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
