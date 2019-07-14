Chicago Tribune Obituaries
William "Bill" F. Rabe, 79, passed away suddenly July 6, 2019. Bill was the loving husband of Glenda "Pandy" Rabe; Beloved brother of Lois (Marion) Repeta, the late Lorraine (Henry) Colonna, Arlene (Gene) Jedd and Carole (Robert) Moran; Cherished uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 18 at 11am at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Park Ridge. Interment Private. For additional information please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
