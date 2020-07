April 29, 1940 - July 6, 2019.



Our time went so fast (44+ years). It was just yesterday, it seems.



Our song was "Baby, Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me" and one other, "You Don't Know What It's Like To Love Somebody" I know the love we had, and I know the love that will always be in my heart.



I'll miss you always.



Love, your wife Glenda (Pandy)





