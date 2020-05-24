I took Bill Raffeld's acting and directing courses in 1970-71 and was his assistant director for "The White House Murder Case" at Chicago City Players (1972?). For the next 35 years, I saw Bill infrequently, but always counted him as a friend. As a perfect example of synchronicity, he became my daughter's acting teacher in 2007-08. Since then, I saw him a few times a year and always found our conversations enlightening. Thank you, Bill, for inspiring my love of the arts, and theatre in particular.

Steven Rukin