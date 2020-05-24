William F. Raffeld
William F. Raffeld, age 83, of Chicago; Associate Professor of Theatre at The University of Illinois at Chicago, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 in the hospice care wing of Rush Medical Center. He is the beloved brother of Diane Raffeld (Jack) Zelinger, Renee Bernheim, and David Raffeld; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on May 20th. Contributions may be made to the William F. Raffeld Award at UIC Chicago, http://give.uic.edu. Look for "gift to UIC", enter RAFFELD in search box, and locate UIC William F. Raffeld Award, SAUIC, and follow instructions; or, checks payable of the University of Illinois Foundation, and mailed to 1305 W. Green Street, MC-386, Urbana, IL 61801. Add a note this is for the "UIC Professor William F. Raffeld Award". Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
Westlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 21, 2020
I took Bill Raffeld's acting and directing courses in 1970-71 and was his assistant director for "The White House Murder Case" at Chicago City Players (1972?). For the next 35 years, I saw Bill infrequently, but always counted him as a friend. As a perfect example of synchronicity, he became my daughter's acting teacher in 2007-08. Since then, I saw him a few times a year and always found our conversations enlightening. Thank you, Bill, for inspiring my love of the arts, and theatre in particular.
Steven Rukin
May 20, 2020
o a GOOD FRIEND and a KIND PERSON you will be missed
Rabbi Rosen
Friend
May 20, 2020
Thank you, Bill, for casting me in my first play at UIC (called UICC in those days). Your acting classes and rehearsals were the highlight of my college years. Rest in peace. I will always carry you in my heart.
Peggy Plastina
Student
May 20, 2020
Bill will forever be remembered as a thoughtful, kind, generous person. I learned so much from my friend and mentor, Bill. 'Goodnight sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.'
Walter Stearns
Student
May 20, 2020
Bill will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Tony Courier
Friend
May 20, 2020
Bill Raffeld was a sweet, talented & caring teacher & friend who taught me to have respect for acting. He influenced me greatly in my acting career. He will certainly be missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May he R.I.P.
Rick Plastina
Student
May 20, 2020
You will be missed a GREAT Friend and a KIND Person Rest in Peace our friend
Rabbi Bob Rosen
Friend
