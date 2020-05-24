William F. Raffeld, age 83, of Chicago; Associate Professor of Theatre at The University of Illinois at Chicago, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 in the hospice care wing of Rush Medical Center. He is the beloved brother of Diane Raffeld (Jack) Zelinger, Renee Bernheim, and David Raffeld; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on May 20th. Contributions may be made to the William F. Raffeld Award at UIC Chicago, http://give.uic.edu. Look for "gift to UIC", enter RAFFELD in search box, and locate UIC William F. Raffeld Award, SAUIC, and follow instructions; or, checks payable of the University of Illinois Foundation, and mailed to 1305 W. Green Street, MC-386, Urbana, IL 61801. Add a note this is for the "UIC Professor William F. Raffeld Award". Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.