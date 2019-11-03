|
William F. Savage Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marilyn nee Cullen; loving father of Scott (Kathy), Gregg (Jennifer) and the late William J. Savage; devoted grandfather of Andrew, Michael, Matthew, David, Samantha, Katherine and the late Christopher; dearest brother of the late John Savage; cherished brother-in-law of Leticia Savage; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. William was the former owner of State Farm Insurance in Willow Springs. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 A.M. until Time of Prayers 11:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019