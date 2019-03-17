Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Wolf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William F. Wolf Obituary
William F. Wolf, WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Harriet nee Boo. Cherished father of Suzan (Michael) Chopik. Loving brother of the late Howard & Helen Wolf, Dorothy Guerino & Robert Wolf. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will be held Monday at 8:00 pm. Interment private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until the time of Services at 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now