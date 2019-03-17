|
|
William F. Wolf, WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Harriet nee Boo. Cherished father of Suzan (Michael) Chopik. Loving brother of the late Howard & Helen Wolf, Dorothy Guerino & Robert Wolf. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will be held Monday at 8:00 pm. Interment private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until the time of Services at 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019