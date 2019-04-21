|
William L. Fellion, 88, at rest April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Napolillo); Devoted father of Diane (Michael) Janchenko; Loving grandfather of Kyle (Lauren), Amy (Max), and Joel (Madeline); Beloved son of the late William and Blanch; and step-son of the late Walter Pfalzgraf; Dear brother of the late Calvin (Barbara) Fellion, late Edward (late Ruth) Fellion, and the late Virginia (late Austin) Cotton; Dear brother-in-law of Marie and Trudy Napolillo and the late Tony (Annamarie) Napolillo; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill was an avid bowler, oil painter, jack-of-all trades and proudly served his country in the US Army. He will be greatly missed. Visitation for William L. Fellion will be held on Tuesday morning, April 23rd from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Tuesday beginning 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. *Please omit flowers. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com
