William "Lenny" Fletcher, age 90, beloved husband of the late Thelma Fletcher, happily married for 62 years; loving father of Myron and Dr. Estelle Fletcher; cherished Grandpa of Michael, Libby and Stephanie Fletcher; treasured great grandfather of two wonderful great grandchildren. Lenny was a proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a Meteorologist for American Airlines for many years. Chapel service Fri Jan 31, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020