1/1
Dr. William F.P. Malone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. P. Malone, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., 90, October 28, 2020, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Dental Corp., beloved husband of the late Mary E. Malone (nee Wrenn); loving father of Mariruth (Paul) Pleak, William (Lisa) Malone, Patrick (Donna) Malone, Timothy (Lori) Malone, Maureen (Thomas) McDonough, Christine (Patrick) Hurley, and Robert (Brenna) Malone; proud grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of John (Mary) Malone and Donald (Ann) Malone; fond cousin of George (the late Eileen) Lingen and Sr. Joan Lingen, B.V.M.

Dr. William Malone enjoyed teaching dental school, including Head of Operative Dentistry at University of Illinois, Chairman of Fixed Prosthodontics at Loyola University, Professor of Advanced Prosthodontics at Northwestern University, Chairman of Restorative Dentistry at University of Texas San Antonio, and Chairman and Professor Emeritus of Restorative Dentistry at Washington University. He shared his professional knowledge and experience by serving as editor of Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry for many years and authored several editions of Tylman's Theory and Practice of Fixed Prosthodontics textbook.

Family and friends will gather at St. Michael Church, 14300 S. Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL, on Friday, October 30, 2020, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info., 708-781-9212.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maher Funeral Services - Chicago
10640 S Whipple St
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 412-3917
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved