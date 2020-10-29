William F. P. Malone, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., 90, October 28, 2020, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Dental Corp., beloved husband of the late Mary E. Malone (nee Wrenn); loving father of Mariruth (Paul) Pleak, William (Lisa) Malone, Patrick (Donna) Malone, Timothy (Lori) Malone, Maureen (Thomas) McDonough, Christine (Patrick) Hurley, and Robert (Brenna) Malone; proud grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of John (Mary) Malone and Donald (Ann) Malone; fond cousin of George (the late Eileen) Lingen and Sr. Joan Lingen, B.V.M.Dr. William Malone enjoyed teaching dental school, including Head of Operative Dentistry at University of Illinois, Chairman of Fixed Prosthodontics at Loyola University, Professor of Advanced Prosthodontics at Northwestern University, Chairman of Restorative Dentistry at University of Texas San Antonio, and Chairman and Professor Emeritus of Restorative Dentistry at Washington University. He shared his professional knowledge and experience by serving as editor of Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry for many years and authored several editions of Tylman's Theory and Practice of Fixed Prosthodontics textbook.Family and friends will gather at St. Michael Church, 14300 S. Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL, on Friday, October 30, 2020, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info., 708-781-9212.