William Francis Shaw


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Francis Shaw Obituary
Shaw , William Francis William Francis Shaw (age 86) of the Manteno Veterans Home, formerly of Tinley Park, passed away on June 13th surrounded by his loved ones. Born July 6, 1932, in Williamson, IL, to Lloyd and Cecelia, née. "Sminchak". Husband of Marilyn Gorey Shaw; loving son in law to Hannah Gorey; loving father of Steven (Jeanne) Shaw, Dennis Shaw, Laura (William) Wilkin, and Timothy (Christine) Shaw; beloved Papa of Ryan (Jessica), Brian (Katie), Christopher, Brittany (Brian), Bridget (Dominic), David, Brett, Michael, Brady (Amanda), Matthew, and Adam; Great Papa to Jordyn and Harrison. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
