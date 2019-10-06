|
|
William "Bill" Francis Tueting III passed from this life on September 15, 2019. He was 77.
Bill was born August 29, 1942 to Lavone and William Tueting Jr, an officer in the United States Navy. After his father's death during the Korean war, Bill and his brother, Douglas and sister Laura were raised by Lavone in Minneapolis, MN. Bill received his undergraduate and law degrees from Columbia University. He practiced law for 50 years, focusing on transactions involving securities, derivatives, and commodities, representing securities and commodity brokers, investment advisers, hedge funds, and banks on regulatory issues, litigation in federal and state courts and arbitration. Bill began his career on Wall Street at Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett in New York before moving to Winnetka and serving as the General Counsel of the Chicago Board of Trade. In 2003 he joined Chapman and Cutler as a partner in the Corporate and Securities Department where he worked until his death. Bill also served as an Adjunct Professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, was a former member of the Executive Council of the American Bar Association's Committee on the Regulation of Futures and Derivatives Investments, and was a former Chairman of the Chicago Bar Association's Committee on futures regulation. "Bill was a mentor and role model to many attorneys during his long and distinguished legal career," said Eric Fess, partner at Chapman & Cutler. "His generosity and wisdom were deeply inspiring to all of us who had the pleasure of working with him."
Bill was quick to laugh, loved fiercely, and took immense joy in his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He loved photography, competitive sailing, woodworking, history, politics, tomatoes, cacti, and rose plants that are prickly and bloom a beautiful flower. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia, a Neuroscientist with a PhD from Columbia University; his son, Jonathan, an orthopedic surgeon at Rush Copley Medical Center; and his daughter Sarah, a gold and silver Olympic Medalist. He is deeply loved by his five grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Sarah Mecklenburg Tueting, and his son-in-law, Dan Lemaitre.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019