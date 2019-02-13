|
William "Bill" Clark, 72, of Chicago passed away on February 9, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Bill was born on Jan. 21, 1947 in Chicago. He graduated from Harper HS and ultimately achieved a Master's Degree in Education. His greatest joy in life was being a father to Jennifer and Christine (Joshua Keesecker) and a grandfather to Cecilia (11), Rocco (9), and Elijah (5). He is also survived by his devoted sister Michele Wilde, his former wife Katheen Coglianese (DeVivo) and many friends. He leaves a legacy of intellectual curiosity, zest for life, and boundless generosity. A funeral service will be held at St. Gertrude's Church 1420 W. Granville Ave. at 12:00pm Saturday 2/16/19. All are welcome.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019