William "Bill" Frank Stroner, of Wheaton passed away peacefully Sunday July 26th, 2020 at home, he was 90 years old. Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years Norma nee (Maione) and his children William (Gail), Claudia (Bruce), Frederick (Jenny) and Melissa (Tom); 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Myrtle nee (Granzig) Stroner, his sister Joan and his brother in law Romolo (Edda) Maione.
Bill was born on September 2, 1929 to William and Myrtle Stroner in Chicago, Illinois. Bill graduated St. Procopius Academy and St. Procopius College in Lisle (Benedictine University). He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry in 1953 and compassionatly took care of his patients from 1956 until his retirement in 1997. He served as a dentist for 14 months in Korea with the 25th Infantry Division. Bill taught endodontics at the University of Illinois in Chicago, from 1965 until 1998. He retired with the rank of Professor Emeritus in 1998. He received a Masters degree in Health Professions Education. Upon retirement from private practice in 1997 he was ordained a permanent Deacon on September 13, 1997 and served St. Michael's Catholic Church. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. His lifelong passion for model railroading led him and his fellow hobbiests to erect and operate the HO Scale railroad in the Dupage County Historical Society for all to enjoy. Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wheaton. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations can be made to the charity of your choice
