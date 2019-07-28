|
William D. Franz 70 of Villa Park passed away July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Annette (Marino). Dedicated dad "Doe" Amy, Megan, Billy, (Carly) Andrew. Loving Grandfather to Nikko, Brittany, Griffin, Caelyn, Vivian, and Allen Miggins. Celebration of life service on Monday July 29,2019. Visitation from 9 to 11am, sevice from 11 to 12pm at Calvary United Methodist Church, Villa Park 136 E. Highland. In lieu of flowers a contribution to St. Jude, Melanoma Research Foundation, Yellow stone Forever and or Arbor Day Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019