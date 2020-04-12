|
|
William Frederick Tingle, M.D., 77, of Winnetka, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3rd. He will be forever missed by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Tingle, and his five children Billy (Debbie), Tom (Katie), Scott (Jill), Danny (Heather), and Susie Regan (Sean). He was the proud grandfather of Christian, Claire, Abigail, Lexie, Tommy, Luke, Molly, Matthew, Alexis, Charlotte & Calliope. Bill grew up in Speedway, Indiana and received his BS at Wabash College where he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He followed his passion for science by attending Indiana University Medical School. He completed his residency in Ophthalmology at Evanston Hospital. He was a Captain in the United States Air Force served as a flight surgeon based out of Grand Forks, ND during the Vietnam War. Bill was a well-respected eye surgeon who continued to serve the North Shore for over 40 years. He was a gifted and caring physician, who always put his patients first. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoying the game since his youth. He also enjoyed summers on Lake Geneva where he met the love of his life, Barbara. He was hard-working and loyal. He was a gentleman with the utmost of integrity and generous to all, especially those less fortunate than him. Due to current conditions, memorial service and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please connect with a family member or old friend you haven't talked to in a while, have a Miller Lite and hit a bucket of balls. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, an organization near and dear to his heart: Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026-8022. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020