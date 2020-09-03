1/1
William Friedman
William Friedman age 95 Beloved husband of Toby nee Robbins loving father of David (Laura) and Allison Friedman. Cherished grandfather of Carla (Jamie) Fishman, Jacob (fiancée Lauren Kramer) Friedman and Nathan Friedman. Dear brother of Frances (the late Irving) Wein and the late Gertrude Lisagor. Fond brother in law of the late Kenneth (the late Pearl) and Seymour (the late Betty) Robbins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago- North Shore 60 Revere Dr #800 Northbrook, IL 60062 or charity of your choice. Private Service will be held. For info Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
