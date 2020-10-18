William G. Burns, Vietnam Veteran, beloved husband of Vicki; loving father of Suzanne Burns, Thomas Burns, Kelly (David) Wilson; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Hunter, Jolie, and Ian; fond brother of Katherine Schultz (Burns). William was a retired CPD officer. Visitation Wednesday 3 until time of Funeral Service 7:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.