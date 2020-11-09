William G. Cunningham, 95, loving husband of the late Helen; cherished father of Pam (Bill) Rostal, William (Susan), Kathy (Marcelo) Vargas, the late Paul (the late Lucy), and John (Barbara); devoted grandfather to Scott (Jennifer) Rostal, Mindy (Joel) Krayer, Jessica, William II, John (Katie), Nicole (Chris Gillespie) Vargas, Becca (Mario) Torres, Daniel (Maria) Vargas, Miguel (Amanda) Vargas, Jack (Kenna Titus), Ryan, Shannon, and Caroline; beloved great-grandfather of Oliver; and dedicated brother-in-law of William (Gerry) Baker and Ginner Cunningham.Visitation and funeral services are private.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Belmont Village for the benefit of the employees who took such good care of our parents. Please note "Bill Cunningham" in the memo section of your check and mail to Belmont Village, c/o Caily O'Donovan 1035 W. Madison, Oak Park, IL 60302.