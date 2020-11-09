1/1
William G. Cunningham
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
William G. Cunningham, 95, loving husband of the late Helen; cherished father of Pam (Bill) Rostal, William (Susan), Kathy (Marcelo) Vargas, the late Paul (the late Lucy), and John (Barbara); devoted grandfather to Scott (Jennifer) Rostal, Mindy (Joel) Krayer, Jessica, William II, John (Katie), Nicole (Chris Gillespie) Vargas, Becca (Mario) Torres, Daniel (Maria) Vargas, Miguel (Amanda) Vargas, Jack (Kenna Titus), Ryan, Shannon, and Caroline; beloved great-grandfather of Oliver; and dedicated brother-in-law of William (Gerry) Baker and Ginner Cunningham.

Visitation and funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Belmont Village for the benefit of the employees who took such good care of our parents. Please note "Bill Cunningham" in the memo section of your check and mail to Belmont Village, c/o Caily O'Donovan 1035 W. Madison, Oak Park, IL 60302.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Memories & Condolences

